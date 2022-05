Texas Rangers lineup for May 21, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Justin Verlander for the Astros.

I wrote Tigers instead of Astros up there after Justin Verlander, then caught myself. I also am still mildly surprised initially when I see a lineup in Houston with a DH.

The lineup:

Miller — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Heim — C

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — 3B

6:10 p.m. Central start time