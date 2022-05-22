Minor league update for 5/21/22

Mitch Bratt was on the mound for Down East and went three innings, allowing two runs while striking out four and walking three. Damian Mendoza threw three shutout innings. Dylan MacLean struck out two and walked one in two innings of work.

Marcus Smith homered. Alejandro Osuna had a pair of hits. Daniel Mateo had a hit and a walk.

Down East box score

Owen White started for Hickory and went 5.2 IP, allowing six runs on four hits (including two homers) and four walks, striking out eight.

Trevor Hauver went three for four with a walk, two doubles and a homer. Luisangel Acuna walked in his only at bat before leaving the game — I’m guessing it is an injury, but hopefully it isn’t serious. Evan Carter, Cody Freeman and Aaron Zavala each had two hits. Thomas Saggese had a hit.

Hickory box score

Cole Ragans started for Frisco. He allowed two runs on a two run homer, striking out nine, walking three and allowing three hits. Fernery Ozuna struck out two in an inning of work.

Dustin Harris was three for four with a pair of home runs. Blaine Crim had a pair of doubles and a walk. Justin Foscue had a double and a walk. Ezequiel Duran had a single and a double. David Garcia had a hit.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, Jake Latz started, striking out five and walking two in three innings while allowing a run on a solo home run. Daniel Robert threw a scoreless inning. Demarcus Evans, back in action after spending time in extended spring working on mechanical issues, struck out two and walked one while allowing a run in an inning of work.

Davis Wendzel homered. Steele Walker doubled. Josh Smith and Leody Taveras each had a hit and a walk. Sherten Apostel had a hit and two walks.

Round Rock box score