Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers fell to the Houston Astros last night by a score of 2-1.

The DMN’s game story talks about Jon Gray’s solid start.

Jeff Wilson looks at Adolis Garcia’s unsuccessful attempt to steal third in the eighth inning with one out, when Garcia represented the tying run.

Thomas Harrington ran down the ten best moves from the past offseason, and a Rangers move is one of those included.

Jeff Wilson has his Sunday read, and talks Willie Calhoun.

The DMN’s notes talk about Jon Gray’s first inning struggles, the closer situation, and a couple of pitching moves at AAA.