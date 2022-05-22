Texas Rangers lineup for May 22, 2022 against the Houston Astros: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the Rangers and Jose Urquidy for the Astros.

After falling yesterday to Houston, the Rangers look to get a split of this four game set on a Sunday afternoon in Houston. Texas has an offday tomorrow, so we’d obviously much rather see Texas win, and be able to enjoy that the rest of today, all day tomorrow, and most of the day Tuesday, rather than have to wallow in the aftermath of a loss.

The lineup:

White — LF

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Garver — DH

Lowe — 1B

Huff — C

Miller — 3B

1:10 p.m. Central start time