Minor league update for 5/22/22

Larson Kindreich continued to mow down low-A hitters, as he threw six shutout innings for Down East, striking out eight, walking one and allowing two hits. Winston Santos allowed three runs in 2.2 IP. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa struck out the one batter he faced.

Alejandro Osuna had a double and a homer. Marcus Smith had a homer. Maximo Acosta had a double and a walk.

Mason Englert started for Hickory. He went 4.1 innings, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks, striking out six. Marc Church allowed a pair of runs in 0.2 IP.

Trevor Hauver homered and had a pair of walks. Thomas Saggese had a pair of doubles. Evan Carter had a pair of hits and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a single and a double.

Frisco starter Zak Kent allowed a pair of runs in one inning of work. Justin Slaten allowed one run in 3.2 IP, striking out seven. Kyle Gowdy allowed three runs on a pair of home runs in an inning of work. Chase Lee and Lucas Jacobsen each had a scoreless inning of work.

Jonathan Ornelas had four hits, a walk and a steal. Justin Foscue had a double and a walk. Blaine Crim had three hits. Ezquiel Duran had a single and a double.

A.J. Alexy started for Round Rock and went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks, striking out six. Albert Abreu, Josh Sborz and Yerry Rodriguez each threw a scoreless inning.

Josh Smith was three for three with a double, a walk and a stolen base. Bubba Thompson had a pair of hits and a stolen base. Nick Solak had three hits.

