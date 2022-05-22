18-22 - Rangers felled 5-2 in finale against Astros

The Texas Rangers scored two runs but the Houston Astros scored five times.

After a horrific April, the Rangers have rebounded in May and they even had a shot this weekend to give reasons to believe that perhaps this summer could be a little more exciting than anticipated.

Instead, the Astros showed that Texas is still outclassed by the teams ahead of them as they grabbed three of four in this series while the Rangers scored a total of seven runs over the weekend.

The building continues.

Player of the Game: Mitch Garver hit a home run.

Up Next: The Rangers have tomorrow off before kicking off a west coast road trip beginning with a two-game series in Anaheim starting on Tuesday night.