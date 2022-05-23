Monday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

The DMN’s Chris Baldwin writes that the Texas Rangers were happy with the process, but not the results, at the plate over the weekend against Houston.

Kennedi Landry writes that Mitch Garver — who homered yesterday — is easing into his role as basically the fulltime DH.

Baldwin has notes which include manager Chris Woodward wanting the team to remain aggressive.

Levi Weaver’s Weaver Wire covers the latest happenings for the Rangers including a somewhat relatively successful series in Houston when you consider how they’ve performed there in recent years.

Martin Perez, and not the fellas that the Rangers will spend like $600 million dollars on, cracks Thomas Harrigan’s best offseason moves.

And, ESPN’s David Schoenfield doesn’t name Perez at all when looking back at the offseason signings but is sure to note that Marcus Semien has been about as bad as possible.

Have a nice day!