Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Jeff Wilson writes that manager Chris Woodward and the Texas Rangers are hoping that Taylor Hearn becomes more cutthroat on the mound.

The DMN’s Chris Baldwin writes that catcher prospect Sam Huff isn’t satisfied with his all or nothing power bat label.

Eric Longenhagen’s latest prospect report for FanGraphs has some thoughts on under-the-radar shortstop prospect Jonathan Ornelas.

And, speaking of Rangers prospects, Trevor Hauver landed a spot in the outfield on the latest MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week.

