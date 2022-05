Texas Rangers lineup for May 24, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and Noah Syndergaard for the Angels.

Texas starts a two game series in Anaheim tonight as part of a six game West Coast road trip that also includes four games in Oakland.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Calhoun — RF

Garcia — CF

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — 3B

Miller — LF

8:38 p.m. Central start time