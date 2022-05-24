Minor league update for 5/24/22

Gavin Collyer started for Down East and was very good, throwing six shutout innings. Nick Lockhart had a shutout inning. Jackson Leath allowed three runs in two innings of work.

Daniel Mateo, Cam Cauley and Junior Paniagua each had two hits. Alejandro Osuna and Marcus Smith each had two walks.

Down East box score

In Hickory’s Game 1, T.K. Roby allowed an unearned run on two walks and three hits, striking out two in 5.1 IP. Destin Dotson struck out one and walked one in 1.2 IP. Evan Carter doubled. Trevor Hauver, Aaron Zavala and Thomas Saggese each had hits.

In Game 2, Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning, striking out one. Jayce Easley had a pair of hits. Cody Freeman and Trevor Hauver each had hits.

Hickory Game 1 box score

Hickory Game 2 box score

Frisco was rained out.

Round Rock is playing now as I type this. I will update sometime after their game ends.