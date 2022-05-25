Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Adrian Beltre is considering a special assistant to the general manager position because he wants to hang out with his teenage kids now that he’s retired but they don’t want to hang out with him.

Beltre shared some wisdom with Marcus Semien and Corey Seager but says he’s not yet ready to commit to a full time job.

Levi Weaver has a review of the team at the 1⁄ 4 mark through the season, and notes that while there have been some pleasant surprises Marcus Semien and Corey Seager haven’t been playing up to expectations.

Evan Grant observes that last night’s loss continued a troubling trend of poor defense.

Albert Abreu has been activated from the IL and is out of options, so the Rangers will have to make a decision on him soon.

Jose Leclerc will be starting a rehab assignment in Frisco soon after missing two years with shoulder and elbow injuries.

Dane Dunning struck out 8 on the way to giving up 5 earned runs in last night’s loss, though most of the damage came in a rough fourth inning.