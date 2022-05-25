Leclerc starts rehab assignment with Frisco

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jose Leclerc has been sent to Frisco to start a rehab assignment, the team announced today. Leclerc will presumably pitch in one of the two games scheduled as part of a doubleheader for Frisco today.

The righty reliever underwent Tommy John surgery last spring, which cost him all of the 2021 season. There was some question as to whether Leclerc would start the 2022 season on the 10 day injured list or 60 day injured list, as it was anticipated that Leclerc might be ready to return to the active roster before he would be eligible to return from the 60 day i.l. The Rangers ultimately decided to put him on the 60 day i.l. to start the season in order to clear a 40 man roster spot.

Leclerc would be eligible to return at some point in early June. Once the Rangers activate him, they will also need to return him to the 40 man roster, which is currently full. Leclerc was the team’s closer before injuries waylaid him, and it is likely he will be in a short relief role when he returns, though he could end up closing at some point in 2022.