Texas Rangers lineup for May 25, 2022 against the Anaheim Angels: starting pitchers are Glenn Otto for the Rangers and Reid Detmers for the Angels.

The Rangers will try to split the series against the Angels tonight, and with the lefty Detmers on the mound, Sam Huff is playing first base for the first time as a major leaguer. Andy Ibanez, interestly, is not starting. He, Nathaniel Lowe and Brad Miller are on the bench.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Huff — 1B

Culberson — 3B

White — LF

8:38 p.m. Central start time