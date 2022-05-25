19-23 - Rangers muscle their way to 7-2 win over Angels

The Texas Rangers scored seven runs while the Anaheim Angels managed only two runs.

Despite a May turnaround, the Rangers haven’t been doing much with the bats as they’ve been averaging just 3.91 runs per contest over the last two weeks with a highwater mark of three runs over the last week. The main issue had been a dearth of extra base hits.

Tonight, however, the Rangers brought out the big boy bats and swatted a couple of dingers (Mitch Garver and Kole Calhoun did the honors), collected a Calhoun double, and even added a Marcus Semien triple on their way to a scoring outburst.

Along with some fine pitching, the runs allowed the Rangers to walk away from Anaheim with a split in this brief two-game set.

Player of the Game: Glenn Otto has proven that he has mastery over hitters in Triple-A. He’s shown that he can be a weapon out of the bullpen. The next step of his career is the biggest and most difficult. He has to maintain quality over many innings at a time at the big league level.

The transition hasn’t been effortless, but Glenn has now allowed two or fewer runs in five of his six starts in 2022. That includes tonight where he gave up just one run in five innings with a season-high 7 Ks.

Up Next: The Rangers say goodbye to Orange County and hello to the Bay as they open up a four-game set in Oakland. Texas will have LHP Martin Perez on the mound in the opener against RHP Frankie Montas for the Athletics.

First pitch in Thursday night’s contest from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 8:40 pm CDT.