Minor league update for 5/25/22

For Down East, Emiliano Teodo started and threw four shutout innings, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out six. Bradford Webb allowed two runs in 3.2 IP. Maximo Acosta doubled. Ian Moller singled. Alejandro Osuna drew two walks.

Down East box score

Ricky Vanasco took the mound for Hickory tonight. Vanasco struck out nine and walked none in five innings, allowing three runs on six hits (including a home run). Thomas Saggese homered. Jayce Easley, Cody Freeman and Evan Carter all had hits.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Avery Weems had a rough go of it in Game 1 for Frisco, allowed five runs on five hits (including three bombs) in three innings of work, striking out five and walking one. Rehabbing Jose Leclerc struck out two and allowed a run in his first official outing since having Tommy John surgery. Blaine Crim and Ezequiel Duran each had hits.

In Game 2, Cody Bradford started and went four innings, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three. Blaine Crim, Ezequiel Duran and David Garcia all homered. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit.

Frisco Game 1 box score

Frisco Game 2 box score

Cole Winn started for Round Rock and went six innings, allowed one run on three hits and four walks, striking out nine. Josh Sborz struck out three in a scoreless inning. Zach Reks was three for four with a homer. Willie Calhoun was two for four with a homer. Leody Taveras and Steele Walker each had hits.

Round Rock box score