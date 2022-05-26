Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Jeff Wilson observes that Glenn Otto had a decent start last night, battling back when the Angels were threatening.

Martin Perez is approaching his 200th career MLB start, but says he’s going to treat it just like any other game.

Mitch Garver has been producing in the middle of the lineup as a DH while he’s unable to catch.

Sam Huff is being given an opportunity to play some first base so he can get at-bats while Nathaniel Lowe is struggling.

Huff made the most of the opportunity last night, handling up on his responsibilities at first, though it wouldn’t take much either offensively or defensively to be doing better than Lowe.