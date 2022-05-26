BA updated Rangers top 30 prospect list

Baseball America this year has started doing in-season updates of team prospect lists. Historically, significant updates to the team lists were only done in one a year, in the offseason.

The Texas Rangers’ top 30 list is updated and is available, and there are a couple of rather notable changes. First and foremost, Evan Carter has jumped up to #3 on the list from #7 this offseason. BA has high praise for Carter’s “universally excellent skill set,” and this would put Carter in the overall top 100 prospects in MLB.

BA identifies the biggest risers in each of the West systems, and along with Carter, the Rangers have Cole Ragans, Larson Kindreich and Winston Santos making jumps, with Ragans moving from 25 to 14, and Kindreich and Santos entering the top 30.

In terms of a noteworthy drop, Cole Winn went from #3 to #5 in the updated list, being passed by Carter at #3 and Ezequiel Duran, at #4. Winn has had a spate of wildness over the last month, while Carter has excelled and Duran has slashed .305/.355/.571 for AA Frisco.