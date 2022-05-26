Jim Callis updated mock draft

Jim Callis has a new first round mock out at MLB Pipeline, and has the Rangers taking Georgia Tech catcher Kevin Parada at #3.

Parada would fit the Rangers’ recent draft profile — he’s a righthanded hitting college catcher who has a strong track record at a high level program who doesn’t turn 21 until August. A draft-eligible sophomore, Parada has slashed .357/.450/.736 in 278 plate appearances this year after putting up a .318/.379/.550 slash line last year.

There are some questions if Parada will stick behind the plate, it appears, though that may be in part because the bat is good enough that a team may want to move him to another position to better take advantage of the bat. Interestingly, former Texas Rangers draftee and catcher Mike Nickeas was working as an assistant coach at Georgia Tech and recommended that the Yellowjackets recruit Parada.