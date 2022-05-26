 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 43 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Marteen day!

By ghostofErikThompson
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Thursday, May 26, 2022, 8:40 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oakland Coliseum

LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Frankie Montas

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ATHLETICS
Marcus Semien - 2B Ramon Laureano - RF
Corey Seager - SS Jed Lowrie - DH
Mitch Garver - DH Chad Pinder - LF
Kole Calhoun - RF Sean Murphy - C
Jonah Heim - C Sheldon Neuse - 2B
Adolis Garcia - CF Christian Bethancourt - 1B
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Elvis Andrus - SS
Brad Miller - LF Kevin Smith - 3B
Andy Ibanez - 3B Cristian Pache - CF
Martin Perez - LHP Frankie Montas - RHP

Go Rangers!

