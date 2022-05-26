20-23 - Bats come around after Perez tosses another gem in 4-1 win

The Texas Rangers scored four runs while the Oakland Athletics scored just once.

It took until one out in the top of the 9th before either of these teams produced a hit that drove in a run as Martin Perez and Frankie Montas were dueling on the mound.

Montas had the flashier evening with 11 Ks in 7 innings with just one run allowed on a bases loaded walk. However, Perez’s career run of brilliance continued with 7 innings of his own as the only moment that marred his evening came on a wild pitch that scored Oakland’s run.

Luckily for Perez and the Rangers, a three-run outburst in the 9th eventually gave Texas the well-pitched win.

Player of the Game: It’s Perez, of course, but shoutout to Nathaniel Lowe for smacking a two-run 9th inning insurance home run that turned a fresh 2-1 Rangers lead into a 4-1 game that provided breathing room and helped to avoid the forever existential threat of possible extra inning zombies.

Up Next: The Rangers will surely try to get the scoring going earlier and more often with RHP Jon Gray next up for Texas against LHP Cole Irvin for Oakland.

Friday night’s first pitch from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 8:40 pm CDT.