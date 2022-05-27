Friday morning Rangers links

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers beat the A’s last night by a score of 4-1.

Martin Perez was once again the story, as he spun another great game in the 200th start of his major league career.

Perez, more importantly had some words on the Uvalde shooting postgame after having the message of “4 Uvalde” on his hat during his start.

Jack Leiter was also solid again for Frisco last night, bouncing back after a couple of bumpy starts.

Elsewhere, last night the Yankees and the Rays, in lieu of tweeting about the game they were playing against each other, took the time to share some pretty harrowing facts about gun violence on Twitter. The Rangers, predictably, did not take part.

MLB pushed back the date of the bullpen cutdown again, but Chris Woodward says the Rangers might be cool with their 13 pitchers rather than 14.

Kennedi Landry discusses the Rangers’ depth at catcher and how they’re kinda raking.

The Yankees have signed former Ranger great Matt Carpenter.

And Ben Clemens at Fangraphs took a real deep dive into the probability stats that Apple TV+ has been running out during the rookie season of their broadcast deal.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers take on the A’s again tonight at 8:40. Jon Gray will be on the mound and O.coylio will be one of probably nine or 10 thousand in attendance. Go Rangers.