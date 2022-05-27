Minor league update for 5/26/22

Down East saw Robby Ahlstrom get the start and go five innings, allowing three runs on five hits, striking out eight. Dylan MacLean threw a shutout inning. Damian Mendoza threw two shutout innings. Bubba Hoopii-Tuionetoa allowed a pair of runs in two innings, striking out four and allowing a homer.

Alejandro Osuna and Maximo Acosta each had a hit and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a hit.

Down East box score

Aaron Zavala was two for four. Keyber Rodriguez had a single and a homer. Jayce Easley was two for three with a homer and a walk. Chris Seise had a hit.

Hickory box score

Jack Leiter allowed a couple of runs in five innings of work, allowing three hits and a walk against five Ks. Fernery Ozuna threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Chase Lee finally proved mortal, allowing the Zombie Runner to score along with three other runners in a four run tenth inning.

Blaine Crim had a single and a homer. David Garcia homered. Justin Foscue had a hit.

Frisco box score

Spencer Howard went four innings for Round Rock, allowing three runs on seven hits and three walks, striking out five. Daniel Robert gave up two runs in 1.2 IP, walking four and allowing a homer. Yerry Rodriguez went 1.1 scoreless innings.

Josh Smith doubled and walked. Bubba Thompson tripled.

Round Rock box score