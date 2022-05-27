Texas Rangers lineup for May 27, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Cole Irvin for the A’s.

The Texas Rangers take on the A’s tonight, and will be seeking to extend their winning streak to three games and ensure no worse that a split of this series. Mitch Garver is getting the night off, with Sam Huff at DH.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Heim — C

Calhoun — RF

Huff — DH

Lowe — 1B

Culberson — 3B

White — LF

8:40 p.m. Central start time