Saturday morning Rangers stuff

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers pulled out a pretty gutsy win last night, going down three runs and coming back late to win.

Andy Ibanez came up big with a two-run pinch hit in the ninth, breaking an 0-for-10 slump in the process and putting the Rangers ahead for good.

Kennedi Landry’s game story touches on Marcus Semien heating up, his average approaching the Mendoza line now. //eyes emoji

Kole Calhoun had some big moments last night as well and has been tearing up in general over the last month.

Elsewhere Jeff Wilson’s farm notes feature the return of former second-rounder Ryan Garcia.

And Bubba Thompson had four hits including two homers for Round Rock yesterday.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers and A’s take the field later this afternoon with Taylor Hearn on the mound for Texas.

Have a good weekend!