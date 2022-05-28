Texas Rangers lineup for May 28, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the A’s and Zach Logue for the A’s.
Texas is now 4-4 on this ten game road trip, and has an opportunity to guarantee at least a .500 road trip, as well as a series win, today against the A’s. Of course, it is a day game in Oakland, and I never feel good about those. At least its a weekend day game in Oakland...those are not as bad as the mid-week day games in Oakland, which even now I always expect to involve Trevor Cahill limiting the Rangers to two runs over seven innings and the A’s putting up like 5 runs in the second.
The lineup:
Semien — 2B
Seager — SS
Garcia — CF
Calhoun — RF
Huff — C
Lowe — 1B
Ibanez — DH
Culberson — 3B
White — LF
3:07 p.m. Central
