Texas Rangers lineup for May 28, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Taylor Hearn for the A’s and Zach Logue for the A’s.

Texas is now 4-4 on this ten game road trip, and has an opportunity to guarantee at least a .500 road trip, as well as a series win, today against the A’s. Of course, it is a day game in Oakland, and I never feel good about those. At least its a weekend day game in Oakland...those are not as bad as the mid-week day games in Oakland, which even now I always expect to involve Trevor Cahill limiting the Rangers to two runs over seven innings and the A’s putting up like 5 runs in the second.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — CF

Calhoun — RF

Huff — C

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — DH

Culberson — 3B

White — LF

3:07 p.m. Central