Texas Rangers scored a month’s worth of runs with 11 while the Oakland Athletics scored 4 runs.

The Rangers only earmarked $500 million dollars for Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, they might as team up to win the team some games now and then.

Texas had 18 hits, 11 runs, 4 doubles, 3 home runs, a triple, and the expensive keystone combination went a combined 4 for 8 with two dingers, 4 runs scored, and 7 runs driven in.

With the win, the Rangers have secured the series over Oakland and assured themselves at least an even road trip with a shot at .500 in tomorrow’s finale.

Player of the Game: The all-time single-season home run champion among second basemen finally hit his first home run for the Rangers and it was a grand slam.

Up Next: The Rangers will go for the mop of Oakland in the series finale with RHP Dane Dunning on the mound against RHP James Kaprielian for the A’s.

Sunday afternoon’s first pitch from Oakland Coliseum is scheduled for 3:07 pm CDT.