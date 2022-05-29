Minor league update for 5/28/22

Mitch Bratt started for Down East and struck out half of the 16 batters he faced over four innings, allowing a solo home run among three hits and walking one. Larson Kindreich struck out seven in four innings, walking three and allowing a pair of runs.

Tucker Mitchell had a pair of doubles. Daniel Mateo homered. Cam Cauley and Junior Paniagua each had hits.

Down East box score

Hickory had Owen White on the mound. White allowed three runs in six innings of work, walking three, striking out four and allowing a pair of home runs. Destin Dotsin struck out two and walked two in two innings of work.

Luisangel Acuna had a homer. Jayce Easley and Evan Carter each had a pair of walks. Cody Freeman and Keyber Rodriguez each had a single and a double. Aaron Zavala had a walk. Trevor Hauver had a hit.

Hickory box score

Zak Kent took the mound for Frisco and struggled, allowing ten hits — including a pair of homers — and six runs in five innings, walking one and striking out five. Jose Leclerc continued his rehab assignment with 1.1 scoreless innings.

Blaine Crim had a single and a double. Ezequiel Duran had a double. Jonathan Ornelas had a hit and a walk.

Frisco box score

For Round Rock, A.J. Alexy started and went 5.1 IP, striking out five and walking two while allowing three runs. Josh Sborz threw 1.2 scoreless innings. Jason Bahr had a scoreless inning.

Josh Smith was four for six with a pair of doubles and a triple. Steele Walker was five for six with three doubles. Nick Solak homered. Zach Reks had a walk and a homer. Leody Taveras had a hit.

Round Rock box score