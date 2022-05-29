Sunday morning Rangers things

The Texas Rangers beat the Oakland A’s yesterday by a score of 11-4.

Marcus Semien and Corey Seager had big days in leading the Rangers to victory.

Jeff Wilson writes about Marcus Semien finally picking up his first Ranger home run.

Levi Weaver has a special Sunday edition of the Weaver Wire up.

Matt Moore has become a key cog in the Ranger pen.

Mitch Garver has missed a couple of games with a sore knee, but he’s showing improvement and should be back in the lineup in the next few days.

The DMN’s notes includes items on Taylor Stearn, Corey Seager, and Tony Beasley.

And David Laurila has his Sunday notes column up at Fangraphs.

UPDATE — Jeff Wilson has his Sunday Read up, and it is talking Jack Leiter.