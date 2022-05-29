Texas Rangers lineup for May 29, 2022 against the Oakland A’s: starting pitchers are Dane Dunning for the Rangers and James Kaprielian for the A’s.

Texas looks to do something today that, per the Texas Rangers PR Twitter account, they have not done since September, 1977 — sweep a four game series in Oakland. Mitch Garver is still on the bench with his balky knee, and Kole Calhoun is getting a half-day off by DHing.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garcia — RF

Calhoun — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Ibanez — 3B

Miller — LF

White — CF

3:07 p.m. Central start time