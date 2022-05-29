Game 46 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics
Sunday, May 29, 2022, 3:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Oakland Coliseum
RHP Dane Dunning vs. RHP James Kaprielian
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|ATHLETICS
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Tony Kemp - 2B
|Corey Seager - SS
|Ramon Laureano - RF
|Adolis Garcia - RF
|Jed Lowrie - DH
|Kole Calhoun - DH
|Seth Brown - 1B
|Jonah Heim - C
|Sean Murphy - C
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Luis Barrera - LF
|Andy Ibanez - 3B
|Elvis Andrus - SS
|Brad Miller - LF
|Kevin Smith - 3B
|Eli White - CF
|Cristian Pache - CF
|Dane Dunning - RHP
|James Kaprielian - RHP
Go Rangers!
Loading comments...