 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Game 46 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Is a Coliseum sweep in the cards?

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
MLB: Texas Rangers at Oakland Athletics Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Texas Rangers @ Oakland Athletics

Sunday, May 29, 2022, 3:07 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Oakland Coliseum

RHP Dane Dunning vs. RHP James Kaprielian

Today's Lineups

RANGERS ATHLETICS
Marcus Semien - 2B Tony Kemp - 2B
Corey Seager - SS Ramon Laureano - RF
Adolis Garcia - RF Jed Lowrie - DH
Kole Calhoun - DH Seth Brown - 1B
Jonah Heim - C Sean Murphy - C
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Luis Barrera - LF
Andy Ibanez - 3B Elvis Andrus - SS
Brad Miller - LF Kevin Smith - 3B
Eli White - CF Cristian Pache - CF
Dane Dunning - RHP James Kaprielian - RHP

Go Rangers!

Loading comments...