Minor league update for 5/29/22

Winston “Mr.” Santos started for the Ducks today. The 20 year old struck out ten batters and walked no one in seven innings of work, allowing one run on two hits. Jose Corniell struck out one in two scoreless innings.

Tucker Mitchell homered. Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits. Cam Cauley had two hits, two steals and a walk. Ian Moller had a walk and a double.

Down East box score

Hickory had Mason Englert start, and he went five innings, allowing two runs while striking out seven and walking two. Michael Brewer threw a scoreless inning.

Luisangel Acuna had a walk, a single and a homer. Jayce Easley homered. Trevor Hauver doubled and walked twice. Evan Carter, Chris Seise and Keyber Rodriguez all had hits.

Hickory box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/dash-vs-crawdads/2022/05/29/673747#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=673747

Avery Weems started for Frisco and allowed a solo homer in an inning of work. Justin l Slaten walked five and struck out six while allowing three runs in 3.2 IP. Chase Lee allowed two runs in an inning of work.

Ezequiel Duran was four for five with two doubles. Justin Foscue was two for four with a walk and a homer. Dustin Harris homered. Blaine Crim had a pair of hits and a pair of walks. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/missions-vs-roughriders/2022/05/29/671975/final/box#game_state=final,lock_state=final,game_tab=box,game=671975

Kolby Allard allowed four runs in five innings for Round Rock. Spencer Patton allowed three runs while recording one out. Yerry Rodriguez threw 1.2 scoreless innings.

Zach Reks was four for four with a double and a pair of home runs. Leody Taveras was two for four with a double. Josh Smith drew two walks.

Round Rock box score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/express-vs-isotopes/2022/05/29/664253#game_state=live,game_tab=,game=664253