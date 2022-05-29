The Texas Rangers scored five runs but the Oakland Athletics scored six times.

The Rangers and A’s played today’s game like each player had been given a secret directive by a bored billionaire to personally try to sabotage their team and lose.

Evidence? The Rangers allowed 14 hits, walked 6, and committed 5 errors among a slew of other defensive blunders that allowed Oakland to whittle down their 4-0 early lead despite the A’s nearly refusing to do so at every turn.

Oakland, meanwhile, tried to bunt in runs to give away outs and kill rallies like 87 times today and even allowed the tying run in the top of the 9th on a wild pitch after they had taken a reluctant lead.

In the end, the Rangers thrilled a rich guy but lost a truly, truly miserable game.

The defeat ruined Texas’ chances at a season-high winning streak, a winning road trip, a sweep, and .500.

Player of the Game: No.

Up Next: The Rangers head back home where they will begin a series against the Rays. RHP Glenn Otto will make the start for Texas in the opener against RHP Drew Rasmussen for Tampa Bay.

Monday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.