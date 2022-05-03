Texas Rangers lineup for May 3, 2022 against the Philadelphia Phillies: starting pitchers are Jon Gray for the Rangers and Ranger Suarez for the Phillies.

A late lineup today, for whatever reason, and as I type this the lineup still hasn’t officially been tweeted out by the Rangers — I am pulling this from a picture Levi Weaver took of the lineup on the scoreboard out in Philly. Gray is being activated today, and no word yet on the move to make room for him, which may be why the delay in even sending out the lineup, I guess.

Tonight’s lineup:

Semien — 2B

Garcia — RF

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Heim — C

Lowe — 1B

Solak — LF

Culberson — 3B

White — CF

5:45 p.m. Central start time