Gray activated, Abreu to injured list

The Texas Rangers have activated pitcher Jon Gray from the injured list today. To make room for him on the active roster, the Rangers placed reliever Albert Abreu on the injured list with a sprained ankle.

Gray will be making his third start of the year tonight, and after each of his first two outings, he landed on the injured list. Hopefully he can stay in one piece in today’s outing.

Abreu, acquired from the New York Yankees late in the spring in the deal that sent Jose Trevino to New York, has walked 11 and struck out 8 in 7.2 IP. He’s out of options, and it wouldn’t surprise me if he spent a fair amount of time on a rehab assignment before he is activated.