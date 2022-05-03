Minor league update at 5/3/22

Gavin Collyer started for the Wood Ducks. Collyer went four shutout innings, walking one batter and striking out three. Damian Mendoza threw two shutout innings, with a walk, a hit and two Ks.

Alejandro Osuna continued his terrific start to the season, going 3 for 5 with a pair of homers. Josy Galan was 5 for 5 with a triple and a homer. Maximo Acosta had a pair of hits.

Down East box score

It was another rough outing for Ricky Vanasco, who gave up six runs on four walks and five hits, including a home run, in 2.1 IP while striking out two. Marc Church allowed a pair of runs on a two run home run, striking out five in two innings.

Aaron Zavala had three hits. Evan Carter had a single, a triple and a walk. Cody Freeman had a homer and a walk. Thomas Saggese had a pair of hits.

Hickory box score

Frisco starter Zak Kent allowed a pair of runs in 5.1 IP. walking four, allowing four hits and striking out two. Chase Lee threw 0.2 scoreless IP, walking two and striking out one. Lucas Jacobsen continues to impress, throwing a scoreless inning.

Dustin Harris had two hits. Jonathan Ornelas and Ezequiel Duran each had a hit.

Frisco box score

Kolby Allard started for Round Rock and threw three scoreless, allowing three walks and one hit while striking out two. Jason Bahr allowed a run on two walks and a hit with a K in one inning.

Bubba Thompson was 3 for 5 with a homer. Sam Huff had a homer and a walk. Leody Taveras had a double and two walks.

Round Rock box score