9-14 - Rangers are streaking in Philadelphia after 6-4 win over Phillies

The Texas Rangers scored six runs while the Philadelphia Phillies scored four runs.

The last time the Rangers played in Philadelphia, Obama had just sniped Osama a couple weeks prior, Dirk and Mavs were up 2-1 in the Western Conference Finals as they embarked on their championship run, and Roy Oswalt was not yet a stain on Nolan Ryan’s ledger but was instead a 2-0 loser on May 22, 2011 when Matt Harrison out-dueled Oswalt four summers before being an afterthought in the Cole Hamels trade.

Needless to say, a lot has changed since then. Bryce Harper isn’t making SI covers for what he’ll mean for the future of the game, and is instead very much the present of the game as the reigning NL MVP and the Rangers more than likely aren’t on their way to the World Series.

But, the more things change...

Just like that May day 11 years ago, the Rangers came out on top in Philadelphia tonight with the bats coming to life on the road while the Texas bullpen hunkered down for six innings of one-run ball after a three-run Phillies outburst in the 1st inning marred starter Jon Gray’s first game back since April 19.

With the victory, the Rangers have won three in a row for just the second time in 2022 and they look like the team to beat in the National League East.

Player of the Game: Gil called it.

.@Rangers catcher @MitchGarver slash line as of 5/1/2022:



.179/.273/.269/.541



Garver’s slash line for Twins on May 1, 2021….one year ago:



.167/.206/.417/.623



Mitch Garver from May 2 thru end of 2021 season:



.293/.411/.558/.969 — Gil LeBreton (@gilebreton) May 3, 2022

Up Next: The Rangers will call on LHP Martin Perez in the finale of this brief two-game set opposite RHP Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

Wednesday’s first pitch from Citizens Bank Park is scheduled for 5:45 pm CDT.