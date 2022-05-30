 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

23-24 - White’s star-making turn helps Rangers to 9-5 win

You’ll believe a man can fly

By ghostofErikThompson
/ new
Tampa Bay Rays v Texas Rangers Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images

The Texas Rangers scored nine runs while the Tampa Bay Rays scored five runs.

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

Hang it in the dang Louvre.

Couple Eli White’s superhuman effort with another strong outing from Glenn Otto and nine runs from the offense and you had a recipe for a real nice game of baseball.

Player of the Game: It’s White, of course, who in addition to the catch of the season went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI on a two-run home run that gave the Rangers a 4-1 lead after he had robbed the Rays of three potential outcome-altering runs in the 1st inning.

However, special shoutout to LSU’s own Josh H. Smith who debuted tonight with three singles and two runs scored.

Up Next: The Rangers will spend the final day of May once again trying to finish the climb back to .500 with Martin Perez on the mound against a yet to be determined starter for Tampa Bay.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.

Loading comments...