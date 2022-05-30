23-24 - White’s star-making turn helps Rangers to 9-5 win

The Texas Rangers scored nine runs while the Tampa Bay Rays scored five runs.

Hang it in the dang Louvre.

Couple Eli White’s superhuman effort with another strong outing from Glenn Otto and nine runs from the offense and you had a recipe for a real nice game of baseball.

Player of the Game: It’s White, of course, who in addition to the catch of the season went 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBI on a two-run home run that gave the Rangers a 4-1 lead after he had robbed the Rays of three potential outcome-altering runs in the 1st inning.

However, special shoutout to LSU’s own Josh H. Smith who debuted tonight with three singles and two runs scored.

Up Next: The Rangers will spend the final day of May once again trying to finish the climb back to .500 with Martin Perez on the mound against a yet to be determined starter for Tampa Bay.

Tuesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.