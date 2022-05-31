Tuesday Morning Texas Rangers Update

Good morning.

Kennedi Landry writes about the Eli White Game where the Texas Rangers’ center fielder became a human highlight reel.

Evan Grant writes that White’s heroics helped the Rangers recover from a bad game on Sunday as they opened a homestand with a win against the contending Rays.

Jeff Wilson’s newsletter covers White’s thievery which had his teammates wondering if he’s ever been bitten by a radioactive spider.

Poor Josh Smith. A solid prospect making his MLB debut, goes 3 for 4, and gets completely overshadowed by White’s play of the year. Nevertheless, it was quite a first impression from Smith as Levi Weaver takes a look at how he’ll be utilized.

Wilson notes that the left-handed batting Smith’s arrival coincides with Brad Miller hitting the IL.

Anthony Castrovince includes Martin Perez as one of the potential top starting pitcher trade options for playoff contenders later this summer if the Rangers don’t mess around and acquire that label themselves.

And, Tyler Maun includes Bubba Thompson as an outfielder on the MLB Pipeline Prospect Team of the Week after the former first-rounder sported a robust 1.368 OPS for the week.

Have a nice day!

UPDATE — Two more items from the DMN — the Rangers organization wanted to honor the Uvalde victims without getting involved in the political debate, and Josh Smith was called up.