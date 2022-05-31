Texas Rangers lineup for May 31, 2022 against the Tampa Bay Rays: starting pitchers are Martin Perez for the Rangers and Ryan Yarbrough for the Rays.

The Rangers have another chance to get to .500, after blowing their previous opportunity against the A’s on Sunday. Texas has Martin Perez, who has been excellent on the mound, and despite the lefty Yarbrough starting for the Rays, Chris Woodward has newly promoted Josh Smith, who swings lefty, in the lineup at third base. That may have something to do with the fact that Perez is a lefty groundball pitcher, and Smith being seen, perhaps, as the best defensive third base option. It could also be that Smith wasn’t called up to sit on the bench, and he was three for four yesterday, and neither Andy Ibanez nor Charlie Culberson, the two righty-swinging third base options, have hit well this year.

The lineup:

Semien — 2B

Seager — SS

Garver — DH

Calhoun — RF

Garcia — CF

Heim — C

Huff — 1B

Smith — 3B

White — LF

7:05 p.m. Central start time