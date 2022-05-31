24-24 - Martin Perez magnificent once more as Rangers reach .500

The Texas Rangers scored three runs while the Tampa Bay Rays did not score.

After starting the season a demoralizing 6-14 through the first 20 games, the Rangers have made the climb all the way back to even in the standings with a 17-10 month of May. That Texas was able to get back to .500 for the first time since they were 18-18 on May 9, 2021, before the calendar has flipped over to June, is rather remarkable.

Even more so, they did it with Martin Perez once again turning in a dominant performance as he stakes a legitimate claim to being the best pitching in the American League in 2022. It’s weird, wild stuff.

Tampa Bay managed just three hits while Texas managed seven hits. The big difference was that two of Texas’ hits went over the fence as Corey Seager hit a solo homer to open the scoring in the 4th and Adolis Garcia’s two-run shot from later that inning gave the Rangers all the runs that they would need.

The win closes out the most successful month for the franchise in years and sets up a summer that at least offers some intrigue. Bring on June!

Player of the Game: Perez currently sits second in all of baseball among pitchers with an fWAR of 2.0. He is behind only Toronto’s Kevin Gausman but he is No. 1 in our hearts. Tonight, Perez tossed seven shutout innings on just 3 hits, with 0 walks and 5 Ks.

Martin Perez has posted a 0.64 ERA (3 ER/42.1 IP), in 6 May starts. It is the lowest ERA by an American League pitcher in a month (40.0+ IP) since MIN’s Johan Santana (0.45) in September 2004. — John Blake (@RangerBlake) June 1, 2022

Martin Perez has really been something else and my hope against hope for the rest of the season is he keeps this up. That would be so fun.

Up Next: The Rangers will try to go above .500 for the first time since they were a game over on August 15 of the COVID-shortened 2020 season. RHP Jon Gray is set to make the start for Texas in the tilt opposite former Rangers lefty Jeffrey Springs opening for Tampa Bay.

Wednesday night’s first pitch from The Shed is scheduled for 7:05 pm CDT.