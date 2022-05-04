Wednesday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Last night’s solo shot was the only run the Ranger bullpen has given up in 11.1 innings, which is playing a part in the team stringing together some wins.

So, five years later and with Willie Calhoun getting demoted, do we have enough information to know who won the Yu Darvish trade?

Speaking of Calhoun, Chris Woodward was not happy about the outfielder grousing to the media about his issues with the Rangers’ offensive philosophy.

Calhoun had asked to be traded and said that the Rangers were trying to turn him into a power hitter rather than the line drive hitter he actually is, with Woodward saying that coaching him towards a more vertical bat path through the zone is just teaching him to be a better line drive hitter.

In actuality, though, the Rangers hitting coaches are going to just going to start having everyone on the team have babies because it worked for Jonah Heim.

Frisco Style magazine has a profile of RoughRiders pitching coach Jeff Andrews, who is a baseball lifer and loves him some Frisco.