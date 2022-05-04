Minor league update for 5/4/22

Bradford Webb started for Down East in an early morning game. Webb allowed four runs in five innings on two walks and six hits, striking out five. Emiliano Teodo went 3.1 IP, allowing an unearned run on three walks and a hit, with three Ks. Anthony Hoopii-Tuionetoa came in with two on and one out in the ninth in a tie game, struck out the first batter he faced for the second out, and then give up a walkoff single.

Maximo Acosta had two hits and a walk. Daniel Mateo had a single and a homer. Jose Acosta had a pair of hits. Tucker Mitchell had a hit and a walk.

For Hickory, Evan Carter got a single, a double, and a walk. Cody Freeman had two homers and a walk. Aaron Zavala had a single and two walks. Trevor Hauver had a hit and two walks. Chris Seise had a double. Keyber Rodriguez had two hits and two walks.

Kyle Gowdy started for Frisco and allowed three runs on three hits. Avery Weems went five innings, striking out 8 and allowing three runs, all in his final inning of work.

Ezequiel Duran homered. Jonathan Ornelas had a single and a homer. Justin Foscue had a single and a double.

