Game 24 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Philadelphia Phillies

Is a brief sweep in the cards?

By ghostofErikThompson
Texas Rangers v Philadelphia Phillies Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Texas Rangers @Philadelphia Phillies

Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 5:45 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)

Citizens Bank Park

LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Zack Wheeler

Today's Lineups

RANGERS PHILLIES
Nathaniel Lowe - 1B Alec Bohm - 3B
Marcus Semien - 2B Nick Castellanos - RF
Corey Seager - SS Bryce Harper - DH
Adolis Garcia - CF Rhys Hoskins - 1B
Kole Calhoun - RF J.T. Realmuto - C
Mitch Garver - C Kyle Schwarber - LF
Zach Reks - LF Jean Segura - 2B
Brad Miller - 3B Didi Gregorius - SS
Andy Ibanez - DH Matt Vierling - CF
Martin Perez - LHP Zack Wheeler - RHP

Go Rangers!

