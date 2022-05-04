Game 24 Game Day Thread - Texas Rangers @ Philadelphia Phillies

Texas Rangers @Philadelphia Phillies
Wednesday, May 04, 2022, 5:45 PM CDT (105.3 The Fan / BS Southwest)
Citizens Bank Park
LHP Martin Perez vs. RHP Zack Wheeler
Today's Lineups
|RANGERS
|PHILLIES
|Nathaniel Lowe - 1B
|Alec Bohm - 3B
|Marcus Semien - 2B
|Nick Castellanos - RF
|Corey Seager - SS
|Bryce Harper - DH
|Adolis Garcia - CF
|Rhys Hoskins - 1B
|Kole Calhoun - RF
|J.T. Realmuto - C
|Mitch Garver - C
|Kyle Schwarber - LF
|Zach Reks - LF
|Jean Segura - 2B
|Brad Miller - 3B
|Didi Gregorius - SS
|Andy Ibanez - DH
|Matt Vierling - CF
|Martin Perez - LHP
|Zack Wheeler - RHP
Go Rangers!
