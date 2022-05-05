Thursday Morning Links

Morning, all!

Bobby Wilson’s work with Mitch Garver and Jonah Heim is paying off, but he says it’s less about the workouts and more about the bonding time together.

Evan Grant’s mailbag column talks Willie Calhoun and powder blue uniforms.

Evan also goes into much greater detail about why Willie Calhoun wants a change of scenery.

Chris Woodward would like for the Rangers’ hitters to be utilizing the bunt against extreme infield shifts.

Martin Perez wasn’t perfect last night, but he was good enough to hold his own against Zack Wheeler.