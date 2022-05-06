Friday morning Rangers things

Good morning, LSB.

The Rangers were off yesterday so there’s not all that much out there.

Evan Grant writes about the slow start for Marcus Semien and how the Rangers — and Semien himself — are confident he’s starting to turn it around.

Grant also writes that for Charlie Culberson, every day is Mother’s Day after a health scare with his mom.

Levi Weaver has a piece up on Rangers’ assistant Bobby Wilson and his work with Mitch Garver, Jonah Heim and the Rangers catchers.

In case you missed it, Keith Law released his Top 100 list of MLB draft prospects yesterday.

And MLB Pipeline has a list of the best pure hitting prospect for each organization, with the selection for the Rangers probably obvious.

That’s all for this morning. The Rangers are in New York and will start a weekend series with the Yankees tonight at 6:05.

Have a nice Friday!