Minor league update for 5/6/22

Robby Ahlstrom started for Down East and allowed three runs on five hits (two home runs) and a walk, striking out five in 4.1 IP. Nick Lockhart threw 0.2 scoreless innings with a K. Jose Corniell allowed two runs on a pair of solo home runs, striking out four..

Maximo Acosta had a single and a double. Alejandro Osuna and Daniel Mateo each had a hit. Jose Acosta had a walk and a homer.

Down East box score

Nate Krauth allowed two runs in 4.2 IP for Hickory. Aaron Zavala went three for three with two walks. Trevor Hauver had a pair of hits. Luisangel Acuna was back in the lineup and drew a walk. Evan Carter had a hit.

Hickory box score

Justin Slaten threw three shutout innings for Frisco, walking four and striking out four. Ty Thomas struck out four and walked one in two shutout innings. Fernery Ozuna struck out one in an inning of work.

Justin Foscue was two for three with a double and a walk. Ezequiel Duran had a pair of doubles. Blaine Crim was two for three with a walk. Jonathan Ornelas had a pair of hits.

Frisco box score

Kohei Arihara got knocked out in the first inning, allowing five runs on three hits and two walks. Nick Snyder threw 1.2 scoreless innings, allowing a walk and a hit while striking out one.

Sam Huff went two for three with a walk and a homer. Leody Taveras and Davis Wendzel each had a hit. Willie Calhoun drew a walk.

Round Rock box score