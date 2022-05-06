Texas Rangers @ New York Yankees Series Preview Q & A

Headed into the weekend the Rangers are set to face some familiar faces in Joey Gallo, Isaiah Kiner-Falefa, and Jose Trevino for a series against the New York Yankees.

I spoke with @StaceGots, host of Locked On Yankees podcast, for a pre-series Q & A!

How concerned are you about Giancarlo’s start?

I am not that concerned. Stanton’s hitting. He’s just not for power and some balls have literally died at the warning track which could be a product of MLB screwing with the balls again. I think he’ll kick it into gear when the weather warms up and his balls (heh heh) will be flying out of stadiums again with regularity.

Which under-the-radar player should be the Yankee to watch this series?

He might be under-the-radar to everyone else but he’s not to us: Michael King. He’s been amazing out of the bullpen. Corey Kluber taught him the Kluberball and was his throwing partner during the lockout. It has been incredible to watch King become the guy Yankee fans want to see jogging in from the bullpen.

Which of the former Rangers is most popular right now with fans and/or you? (Please take care of my former baby rangers they’re frustrating by lovable!)

People are liking IKF. They understand he’s not going to hit the ball 500-feet but they appreciate that he can spray the ball all over the place and play good defense. My personal favorite former Ranger is Joey Gallo. I’m very protective of Gallo and want him to do well.