TEX/NYY game tonight moved to Sunday

Tonight’s game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Yankees has been postponed due to inclement weather. The game is scheduled to be played as a traditional doubleheader (not a split doubleheader) on Sunday, with Game One beginning at 12:35 p.m. Central.

The Rangers are scheduled to play the Yankees tomorrow at 12:05 p.m. Central, but there is rain forecasted for Saturday, so it may be challenging to get that game in. There is a lesser chance of rain for Sunday, which is why, I suspect, there’s a doubleheader scheduled for then.

Its also worth noting that, for doubleheaders scheduled at least 48 hours in advance, teams can have a 27th man on the roster for the doubleheader, so by calling the game now and getting it scheduled for Sunday, the 48 hour deadline is met and so each team will be able to call up an extra player.

This is the only time the Rangers travel to New York to play the Yankees in 2022. The Rangers do return to New York to play the Mets later this season, and have an off day the day before that series starts, but the Yankees have a conflict (and are on the road) that day so that wouldn’t work.