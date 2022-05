This week on SBN Reacts, with Miguel Cabrera having just reached 3000 hits, folks were asked about milestones, and who the next player to reach 3000 hits will be.

Jose Altuve ended up getting the most votes, though even he just got 25% of the vote. Robinson Cano getting 10% of the vote was surprising to me, but giving some thought to it, if he could end up getting a fresh start with a new team, he could possibly make a run, as he is just 368 hits away from 3000.