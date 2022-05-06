Minor league update for 5/6/22

The Down East game was suspended with one out in the top of the fourth, with Down East up 6-2. Josh Stephan started for Down East, throwing three innings, striking out four, walking one and allowing two runs. Josy Galan was 3 for 3 with a homer. Maximo Acosta doubled, and was at the plate with a 1-2 count when the game was suspended.

Down East Gameday From Suspended Game

Hickory was rained out.

Cody Bradford started for Frisco. Bradford allowed a pair of home runs among seven hits in 3.1 IP, allowing five runs. Frisco drew nine walks as a team, including two apiece by Jonathan Ornelas and Dustin Harris. Ezequiel Duran went four for five with a double.

Frisco box score

Round Rock just started and had a six run first inning, highlighted by a Leody Taveras triple. We will update once the Round Rock game ends.